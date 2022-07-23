Russia fires missiles on port in Odesa disregarding UN agreement

“The enemy attacked the Odesa Commercial Sea Port using cruise missiles Kalibr,” wrote Serhij Bratczuk, the spokesman for the administration of the Odesa oblast.

He also mentioned, quoting the Operational Command “South” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, that two rockets were shot down by the Ukrainian air defence, but two others destroyed some port infrastructure.

Russia undermines the Istanbul Agreement

By firing on the port in Odesa, Russia violates the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, which has just been signed in Istanbul, said Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the UN and Türkiye under the Istanbul agreement. In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for global food crisis.

— Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) July 23, 2022

Mr Nikolenko added that the Russian missiles are like “

Vladmir Putin spitting in the faces of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

, who had made every effort to reach the grain agreement.

Oleg Nikolengo has called on the UN and Turkey to ensure that Russia upholds the agreement.