People around the world raise EUR 846 mln to rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral

340,000 people from 150 countries have raised EUR 846 million for the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral. However, meeting the deadline for it to be rebuilt will be difficult, according to Jean-Louis Georgelin, the French government’s special representative for overseeing the restoration of the church, quoted by BFMTV French broadcaster.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the reopening of Paris’ most important church will take place in 2024. Jean-Louis Georgelin said that he is optimistic that the cathedral can be opened to the public by then, but it will be a difficult challenge, BFMTV reported.

Happy #InternationalDayofMonumentsandSites 🎉

Today raises awareness around the importance of cultural heritage & its preservation for future generations. In honor of this day, will you please make a #gift to help us to rebuild #NotreDameCathedral? https://t.co/IdcBd2sdDF pic.twitter.com/R6KdAUteHO

— Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris (@_NotreDameParis) April 18, 2022

The restoration

The rebuilding of Notre-Dame has already encountered serious problems, with delays in the work sparked by fears of lead poisoning, the outbreak of a pandemic and even weather conditions caused by climate change.

Today is the 3rd anniversary of the #fire that destroyed #NotreDame's spire & damaged the cathedral. Rebuilding #NotreDame is like assembling a huge puzzle. Explore the pieces that make #NotreDame remarkable & help us complete the puzzle! https://t.co/IdcBd2aCM7

— Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris (@_NotreDameParis) April 15, 2022

According to Mr Georgelin, the first phase of the restoration, which largely consisted of securing the cathedral and making it a safe environment to conduct further works, generated costs of approximately EUR 150 million. The second phase will focus on the reconstruction of the Cathedral and will cost EUR 550 million. The remaining EUR 146 million will go towards the restoration of the building’s interior.

The interior of the cathedral is to be rebuilt in a style identical to the original. However, the centre of the cathedral is to include modern elements, including paintings by contemporary artists and multimedia animations. These proposals are controversial among art historians and the faithful.

The fire

“In the evening of April 15, 2019, a fire tore through the Notre-Dame Cathedral’s attic. The fire destroyed the spire, the majority of the roof, and the “forest”, as the lattice of ancient wooden beams in the attic was known,” the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris website states.

According to French authorities, the main cause of the fire was either an electrical fault or a burning cigarette.