Two Americans killed in eastern Ukraine: report

The deaths of two US citizens, believed to have been fighting in Ukraine, have been confirmed by the US State Department, the New York Post website reported on Friday night, citing a State Department spokesperson.

“We can confirm the recent deaths of two US citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

The department assured that it is “in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance.”

Other deaths

According to the New York Post, at least two other US citizens, that volunteered to fight in Ukraine have been killed in the war-torn country. They are believed to be Stephen Zabielski and Joseph Cancel.

Moreover, Russia is believed to be holding captive two other Americans Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, both US Army veterans.