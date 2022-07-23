Business Arena 22.07

On Friday’s episode our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: Turkie brokers Black Sea grain day and Med sector boost.

Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal on Friday to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, raising hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

We discussed food inflation and other key events feeding into price rises with Piotr Matys of In Touch Capital markets.



During the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccines that could protect against coronavirus infection were promoted worldwide. Companies such as Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, and AstraZeneca were the most involved in their productions. How much have they gained from the pandemic?



Amazon on Thursday said it had entered an agreement to acquire primary healthcare company One Medical in an all-cash deal valued at approximately USD 3.9 billion.

Germany’s railway operator plans Ukraine’s “grain bridge”.

China fines Didi $1.2 billion for violating cybersecurity and data laws.