LIVE: 150TH DAY OF RUSSIAN AGGRESSION AGAINST UKRAINE

Another day of the war started with major explosions in Kharkiv and Mikalayiv. Russians continue shelling southern and eastern Ukraine. It is the first day after the agreement between the UN, Turkey and the fighting countries to reopen Black Sea ports to restart grain exports.

07:58 CEST

#Ukraine's war losses reduced to 30 dead a day, reports @ZelenskyyUa. Earlier, #Ukraine was losing between 100 and 200 servicemen a day. pic.twitter.com/JzlkJU2R3a

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 23, 2022