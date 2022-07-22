‘Very successful mission’: Former Lithuanian FM on Kyiv visit

It was a very successful mission, Linas Linkevičius, Lithuania’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, told TVP World, describing the visit in Kyiv of representatives of Casimir Pulaski Foundation, a leading foreign policy & security think-tank, in which he took part.

The main goal of the visit was to discuss the support needed by the country.

“They [Ukrainians] are facing ‘short’ and urgent priorities that are urgent, such as financial support, military support, but also ‘long’ priorities such as candidate status for the European Union,” Mr Linkevičius said.

