World News 22.07

Istanbul grain deal



Russia and Ukraine have signed agreements with Turkey and the United Nations which will permit Ukraine to resume grain exports worldwide. This could potentially help avert the catastrophic global food crisis.

National Guard at war



In its continuous effort to defend the country, the Ukrainian army is being supported by the national police force. Our crew had the opportunity to accompany them during one of their patrols.

British military support



The United Kingdom has announced its latest military aid package for Ukraine. Dozens of artillery guns, hundreds of drones and tens of thousands of ammunition rounds are to reach the country in the coming weeks.

Russian blackmail continues



The drama surrounding Nord Stream 1 continues. This time, a gas turbine needed for the proper functioning of the pipeline was held up in transit. Apparently, Russian authorities have failed to provide the necessary documents.

Duda signs bill of ratification



Poland joined the list of countries which ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO. The country’s President Andrzej Duda signed the bill today. Other countries which have already completed the process include, among others, Canada, Lithuania and Romania.

Warsaw Ghetto anniversary



Eighty years ago, on July 22nd of 1942, German occupiers began a so-called “resettlement to the East” in the Warsaw Ghetto. In reality, its Jewish inmhabitants were being sent to death at the newly established Nazi German Treblinka death camp. Each year Polish people pay tribute to the victims.

11th anniversary of Breivik’s attack in Norway



Today marks an important and tragic anniversary for Norway. Exactly 11 years ago in two terrorist attacks the right-wing extremist Anders Breivik killed 77 people and injured more than 200 others.

Belgium for nuclear energy



Belgium delayed by 10 years its plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025.The decision comes after the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed the Belgian government to look for other sources of energy than natural gas.

Don’t look up



A solar flare is heading towards Earth. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation from the Sun’s surface. It may sound ominous but this one is rather mild and on the positive side will make northern lights easier to spot.