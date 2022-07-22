Poland’s Zdziebło takes silver in 35 km race walk

Zdziebło beat Poland's current record by more than 9 minutes.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Katarzyna Zdziebło of Poland finished second in the 35 km race walk on Friday at the World Athletics Championships in the US city of Eugene, Oregon.

Zdziebło crossed the line in a time of 2:40:03, 47 seconds behind the winner, Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon.

It is Zdziebło’s second silver in Eugene after coming second in the 20 km race walk.

Zdziebło beat Poland’s current record by more than 9 minutes.

China’s Qieyang Shijie came third, 34 seconds behind the Pole.