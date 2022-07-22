Pulse of Culture 22.07

80 years ago in Nazi-occupied Warsaw, The German started mass deportations of Jews to the death camp in Treblinka, Eastern Poland. To honour the victims of these tragic events, the inhabitants of the Polish capital took part in the “March of Remembrance.”

“We want to highlight the fact that the operation which resulted in the deportation of some 300,000 people from Warsaw began exactly 80 years ago,” said Franciszek Bojańczyk from the Jewish Historical Institute.

Among the victims was Janusz Korczak, a Polish Jewish educator, children’s author and pedagogue known as Pan Doktor (“Mr. Doctor”) or Stary Doktor (“Old Doctor”).

