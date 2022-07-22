Eastern Express 22.07

The Three Seas Initiative, which binds together 12 EU countries, including Poland, was the subject of a debate of the European Parliament in July. This is a sign that this six-year-old format of cooperation is beginning to enter the Union’s mainstream, despite the fact that Brussels had been skeptical for several years.

With the current security situation in Europe, the Three Seas initiative may stand to benefit from the changes taking place. But will this shift in Europe’s power balance be accepted by the core members of the so-called old EU?

In 2015, presidents of Poland and Croatia – Andrzej Duda and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, respectively, established the three seas Initiative.

The idea was a follow-up to the historic Intermarium concept, spanning the vast territory located between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. The Initiative comprises 12 Central and Eastern European countries covering approximately 29 percent of the surface area of the entire European Union.

Why did this idea originally come into being?

The answer is quite simple. It is all about common economic interests – developing a north-south axis of cooperation to help the region’s markets grow. Also, joint investments and political cooperation should be mentioned. It is quite obvious that a common voice within the European Union is way louder than that of individual states, no matter how powerful.

The Russian attack against Ukraine presented a set of brand-new dilemmas to the members of the Three Seas Initiative. It is obvious that helping Ukraine is in the group’s interest, but what kind of support is likely to work best? And can any regional initiative – especially one aimed at helping Kyiv – work without the involvement of the United States? The answers to these questions will be pivotal for the group’s immediate future.

To discuss the matter, we were joined by Agaton Koziński, commentator and journalist based in Poland.

What’s more…

Poland and South Korea are set to conclude contracts for the supply of South Korean weapons worth up to USD 14 billion by the end of the month. The deal is expected to involve both aircraft and state-of-the-art main battle tanks.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó traveled to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the purchase of more Russian gas on behalf of his country. Hungary’s stance towards Moscow following the onset of the war in Ukraine has put it at odds with its partners within both the Visegrad Group and the EU in general.

Leaders of five Central Asian countries concluded their summit in Cholpon-Ata, promising to strengthen cooperation in the region. These developments are taking place as Russia – the region’s main strategic and trade partner – is being undermined by its unlawful aggression on Ukraine.

Russia’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine is not only killing civilians, but also defenseless animals. Marine biologists and environmentalists in the Black Sea region are sounding the alarm as dolphins are dying en masse for the fourth consecutive month.