President Duda signs Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO

Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the bill on Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO. During the ceremony in Gdynia, he said that it is an important day not only for the Alliance but also for the safety of future generations.

The signing of the ratification bill means that Duda, as head of the Polish Armed Forces, can now formally approve the Nordic state’s membership in NATO.

“It is an important day not only for the North Atlantic Treaty, not only for our part of Europe, the Baltic Sea and safety of this part of the world, but I believe that it is also an important day for Poland’s future generations, those who are going to live in this part of the world, those who are going to build their lives here,” Duda said.

He also pointed out that for many years Sweden and Finland stayed neutral and believed that their relations with Russia would keep them safe.

“Russian aggression on Ukraine, its brutality similar to the one remembered from WWII, has changed the perspective. The governments of Finland and Sweden have seen clearly that their citizens’ support for their NATO membership increased overnight,” Duda said.

Both Nordic countries have been invited to join the North Atlantic Pact during the recent summit in Madrid. Formally, the accession has to be approved by all NATO member states. The process has been finalised in Denmark, Norway, Island and Canada so far.

Once all NATO countries ratify the decision it would be the most significant expansion of the alliance since the 1990s.