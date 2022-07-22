Poland’s president tops trust ranking

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

President Andrzej Duda continues to be the country’s most trusted politician, ahead of the leader of the Poland 2050 party and the prime minister, a new poll has found.

In all, 56 percent of Poles trusted Duda (up by 1 percentage point from June), while at the same time 31 percent of Poles distrusted the head of state (down by 1 pp), according to the CBOS survey published on Friday.

Szymon Holownia, a former TV star and the leader of the Polska 2050 party, came second in the ranking, with 42 percent trusting him (unchanged), and 31 percent of the respondents voicing their distrust (down by 1 pp).

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki placed third. In all, 41 percent of those polled said they trusted him (down by 3 pps), and 46 percent voiced their distrust in the head of the government (up by 1 pp).

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro topped the list of Poland’s most distruted politicians, with 53 percent voicing their distrust in the two politicians. The third is Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland’s largest opposition party, the Civic Platform, who is distrusted by 52 percent of respondents.

The survey was conducted on June 27-July 7 on a sample of 1,084 adult Poles.