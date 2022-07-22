Poland eyes military purchases from South Korea

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland will buy tanks, artillery and aircrafts from South Korea, the Polish defence minister said on Friday.

Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters that a contract sealing the deal will be signed next week. Planned is the purchase of South Korea’s K2 tanks, K9 cannon and three squadrons of FA-50 aircraft, Blaszczak said.

Blaszczak said the first tanks and guns are to arrive in Poland still this year while the planes should arrive in 2023. He added that the purchases will visibly enhance Poland’s defensive potential, which is necessary in view of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Poland’s defensive capabilities will rise considerably, and we are pressed for time, because we are aware of the tasks ahead of Poland in connection with the Ukraine war,” Blaszczak said.

According to him, at the beginning the artillery and tanks will be produced in South Korea but later, as a result of an agreement between Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and South Korean producers that has been negotiated, should be produced and serviced in Poland.