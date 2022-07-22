Trump accused of inflammatory speech and delayed response to Capitol riot

Donald Trump sat for hours watching the January 6 attack on the US Capitol unfold on live TV, ignoring pleas by his children and other close advisers to urge his supporters to stop the violence, witnesses told a congressional hearing on July 21.

The House of Representatives Select Committee used its eighth hearing this summer to detail Trump’s refusal to act for the 187 minutes between the end of his January 6 speech at a rally urging supporters to march on the Capitol, and the release of a video telling them to go home.

Tonight, the Select Committee will further examine President Trump’s actions during the Capitol attack and the 187 minutes from the time when President Trump ended his speech until the moment when he finally told the mob to go home. https://t.co/a2Iq95enCM

— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 21, 2022

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home,” he said.

On January 9th, two of President Trump’s top campaign officials texted each other about the President’s glaring silence on the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who succumbed to his injuries the night of January 7th. pic.twitter.com/vh4v7qwQYp

— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 22, 2022

The panel played videotaped testimony from White House aides and security staff discussing the events of the day.

January 6 committee damaging Trump’s reputation

Trump remains popular among Republican voters and continues to flirt with the possibility of running for president again in 2024. But a Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Thursday found his standing among Republicans has weakened slightly since the hearings began six weeks ago.

Some 40 percent of Republicans now say he is at least partially to blame for the riot, up from 33 percent in a poll conducted as the congressional hearings were getting underway.

Donald Trump denies wrongdoing and continues to claim that he lost because of widespread fraud.