Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over his security arrangements: report

Britain’s Prince Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan, has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the British interior ministry over his security arrangements, Press Association Media (PA) reported on Friday.

Now Prince Harry is challenging a government decision for him to cease receiving police protection while in Britain, even if he covers the cost himself.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, in 2020, made the decision on behalf of the Home Office, the UK ministry responsible for police, immigration and security.

Harry’s claim for a judicial review of the decision was given permission, in part, by a British High Court justice on Friday, the PA reported on the Evening Standard website. The PA went on to quote the justice as saying that “the application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”

Earlier in July, Prince Harry’s lawyers requested the justice to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.

The main claim behind Prince Harry’s challenge to the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) is that he was told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting the UK.

The argument of Harry’s legal team is that the security arrangements, set out in a letter from Ravec, and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, were invalid, due to “procedural unfairness”, inasmuch as he was not given an opportunity to make “informed representations beforehand”.

The case is ongoing.