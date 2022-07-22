Poland not threatened by blackouts says deputy PM

"Poland is in no case threatened by a blackout," Jacek Sasin, a deputy prime minister and the state assets minister, said on Friday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland will surely not be affected by a power outage, a Polish government official has said, rejecting claims to this effect made by the opposition.

“Poland is in no case threatened by a blackout,” Jacek Sasin, a deputy prime minister and the state assets minister, said on Friday. Sasin added that such fears had been voiced by the opposition.

“We have been getting ready for the winter season,” he told a Polish public television programme when asked about the recent shutdowns of power units at the Polaniec, Opole, Kozienice and Turow power plants.

According to Sasin, such incidents were a normal thing and could take place for many reasons. “It cannot be denied that failures take place,” he said.

Sasin also reminded that Poland was part of a European system. “As energy imports and exports are a normal thing in the European system, we are always able to buy energy from other countries,” he said.

“But we often support our partners. This was the case with Germany and Sweden, who have recently had serious problems,” Sasin added.

The deputy minister said that Poland had recently exported energy, but “exports had been reduced in order to keep coal reserves at an appropriate level in Poland and to be ready for the winter season.”