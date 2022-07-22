One in four Poles have experienced mobbing

Frank May/PAP/DPA

Twenty six percent of Poles in a Social Changes survey for the wPolityce.pl website said they have experienced mobbing at work, 68 percent said they have no mobbing experiences.

Commenting on the result, wPolityce.pl wrote that mobbing was becoming a rising issue due to low unemployment, raised workplace expectations by employees, and the appearance on the labour market of a generation with less tolerance towards mobbing than their predecessors.

According to the survey, 6 percent of respondents had no opinion on the matter.

The computer-assisted survey was carried out between July 8 and 11 on a random sample of 1,073 Poles.