Newly appointed Sri Lanka president shows his true colours

Sri Lankan armed forces raided a camp set up by anti-government protesters in the capital Colombo, media reported on Friday, a day after the country’s new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was sworn in, Reuters reported.

The president issued a gazette notification on Thursday, calling for all members of the armed forces to maintain public order in several districts of the country from July 22.

Klaus Schwab’s newly appointed man in Sri Lanka has deployed the military to disband peaceful protesters. Not too dismilar to actions taken by other authoritarian leaders like Trudeau and Daniel Andrews using their police force to target civilians. pic.twitter.com/dWmCFkUWqz

— real Rukshan (@therealrukshan) July 22, 2022

Several videos posted early Friday on social media showed armed forces marching towards the tents.

Sri Lanka’s military attacking protesters at the dead of night! Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled but Ranil Wickremsinghe is becoming worse. pic.twitter.com/I8p2WH2Aic

— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 21, 2022

Security forces raided the main anti-government protest camp in Colombo and have begun pulling down tents, the BBC reported on Friday.

“We’re receiving reports of ‘Gotagogama,’ the peaceful protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka being attacked by the police and themMilitary in the early hours of Friday after surrounding it and arresting demonstrators,” Amnesty International South Asia tweeted.

This is unacceptable. The authorities must stand down immediately! The right to protest must be protected. Sri Lankan authorities must immediately cease these acts of violence and release those arrested unlawfully in this manner.

— Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) July 21, 2022

Sri Lankan lawmakers voted in acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new president on Wednesday, hoping his long experience in government can help pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.