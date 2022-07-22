LIVE: 149th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 149th day of the war brought to Ukraine by Russia has dawned as Russians put 14 units of heavy equipment, ammunition, and explosives in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

08:11 CEST

⚡️ Canada sends 3 million pounds of aid to Ukraine since March.

The announcement was made by Canada’s National Defense Minister Anita Anand via Twitter on July 22.

The #EU has published a new list of people and organizations subject to sanctions. The list includes 48 individuals and seven organizations. Among them is Sberbank and the Night Wolves motorcycle club. pic.twitter.com/DlMu2GopkM

#Russian invaders shelled residential areas of #Mykolaiv: 13 houses were damaged

This was reported by the mayor of the city Olexander Senkevich. pic.twitter.com/wSZuOurhjZ

06:12 CEST

#Ukrainian teenagers showed the destroyed stadium in occupied #Mariupol.

The video was made public by the mayor’s advisor Petro Andriushchenko. pic.twitter.com/7i0Ed5urks

06:00 CEST

#Lukashenko stated that it was his and not #Putin’s idea to create a pan-Slavic state: “It was me who dreamed of a Slavic state. They were pushing the idea of a #Russian world at one time. I’m the one who has always been talking about there being Slavic states since the ’90s”. pic.twitter.com/kVi6a0IeCS

