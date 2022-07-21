Pulse of Culture 21.07

The latest episode of Pulse of Culture was hosted by Agata Konarska and previews the New Horizons International Film Festival in Wrocław, Poland’s premier alternative film event.
Ukrainian musicians make a mark in pop and classical genres. The post-pandemic return of electronic music festival Tomorrow land comes under the spotlight. The show also takes a look at a new exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Vienna.
