Op-ed: The Boris principle and Bareja

Promotion brings misery for most, according to the ‘Peter Principle’. How Britain’s Prime Ministers learned their leadership skills, is probably not the best way to select and train managers.

I got a social media reminder today of a 1970’s BBC interview with Lawrence Peter, author of the Peter Principle. It still seems quite relevant as Boris Johnson steps down as Tory leader.







Peter noticed early in his career that people who excel at their jobs get promoted, and are often promoted again if successful. However, at a certain point they would reach a position in the organisation where they found themselves no longer equipped with skills needed to do the job.







These ‘bad performers’ would then atrophy in that position, where they would neither provide any more value to their company nor support for their underlings. “I had an excellent car mechanic. He was so good at fixing cars he got promoted to foreman, but he was a terrible foreman as he wasn’t good at telling other people what to do,” Peter explained.







The Principle makes evident how in corporations every employee rises in the hierarchy through promotion until they reach “a level of respective incompetence.”







Hence we have Boris Johnson as a brilliant campaigner and cajoller, who is eventually unmasked once having been promoted to the top job in the country – as not having the requisite skills in personnel management.







So would that mean you have doers on the one hand and a separate caste of managers in an organisation? For those in Poland of a certain age, it certainly summons the image of the proud wife of the incompetent official, in Stanisław Bereja’s film “Man-Woman Wanted.”







Given the question: “what’s your husband’s profession?” she replies, “as a profession, my husband’s a director.”







To catch this joke, you need to understand that in Poland, as with most countries in the communist bloc in the 1970’s or 80’s, your profession was not your job, it was what you are trained to be. The understanding in this case here, was that in those cheap cardboard times, a director was just someone who was appointed to a job because of who he knew or because of party affiliation, regardless of how useless or useful a boss he was.





And regardless of how far you travelled, you would still get a reminder of what qualifications you previously had on paper. So Lech Wałęsa’s profession would not have appeared as head of state, but as an electrician. Ministers of Finance in Poland typically have a doctorate in economics and a list of their publications, with any candidate not having this being immediately suspect, in line with the mentality. While in the UK many chancellors completed studies of classics or modern languages.





The German General Kurt von Hammerstein-Equord was known to pick “the man who is clever and lazy” for the highest leadership posts in his time while in senior office in the early 1930’s. “He has the requisite nerves and the mental clarity for difficult decisions.” His approach harmonises with Microsoft’s Bill Gates, who reckons that “lazy people will always come up with the easiest way of doing something.”





Johnson and fellow PM David Cameron attended Eton public school at a time when fagging was still being practiced. Older boys being assigned a younger boy as a minion for doing mundane tasks. Children’s writer Roald Dahl later described his task as a fag of warning up the toilet seat on cold mornings with his behind for his public school prefect back in the 1930’s, in his biography, “Boy”.





Management classes and officers in those days were picked for their ability in ordering people to do unspeakable tasks. The role of a prefect was perfect training, surely better than learning a trade well – a method that seems to have worked well – at least up until the Battle of the Somme.