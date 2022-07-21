Russians place heavy equipment, ammo in Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

According to Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power agency, at least 14 units of heavy equipment, ammo, and explosives, are being stockpiled by Russian invasion forces in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The military equipment is supposed to have been placed in close proximity to vital installation and combustible substances. They are also supposed to have been placed in a fashion that would obstruct access by firefighting crews in case of a fire. Whether this was done deliberately or happens to be a mere example of the Russian army’s incompetence, has not been clarified.

“If there is a fire, e.g. caused by an accidental detonation of ammunition, the scale [of the event] can be comparable to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster of 1986,” wrote Energoatom in a Telegram app post.

“Russian Federation military is demanding that the administration of the Ukrainian atom power plant open the 1, 2, and 3 engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s energy units, in order to place their military arsenal in the,” informs Energoatom.

As Energoatom stressed, demands of this nature from the Russian occupiers are clearly meant to allow the invaders to shield their equipment in the case of the Ukrainian defenders’ counterattack.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located near the town of Enerhodar, south of the Kakhovka Reservoir, fell into the hands of the invaders in early March.