New EU sanctions on Russia a good step, says FM

Zbigniew Rau noted that the sanctions, which also embrace a major propaganda-spreading foundation, will help hinder Russian attempts to spread disinformation and Kremlin propaganda in EU countries.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

A new package of sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia is a “good step,” Poland’s foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Thursday after the EU’s passage of the sanctions earlier that day.

“The… sanctions passed by the EU also extend over the Russkij Mir i Rossotrudnichestvo Foundation, which spreads Russian propaganda and an ideology that justifies Russia’s beastly attack on Ukraine,” Rau said.

He added that the sanctions were “a good step towards diminishing the harmful influence Russian disinformation has on the EU.”

Also sanctioned is Russian gold and jewellery, whose imports to the EU are now strictly banned.

The Thursday sanction tranche, which also restricts exports of modern technology to Russia, is the seventh in a series imposed by the EU on Russia after its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.