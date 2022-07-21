Aqaba Gulf peacekeepers to be replaced by remote-controlled cameras

The enforcement of international shipping freedom at the Gulf of Aqaba, shared by Israel and three Arab nations, was traditionally enforced by peacekeepers led by the US. During a visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia last week, US President Joe Biden announced that the tiny Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) contingent on Tiran Island at the southern end of the gulf, would be replaced by a camera-based system.

Two officials from another of the countries said cameras already in place at an MFO base in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, 4 km across the Straits of Tiran from the now Saudi-held islands, would be upgraded for the task.

Tiran island, which lies in the straits of the same name at the mouth of the gulf, was handed to Saudi Arabia from Egypt along with next-door Sanafir island in 2017. The MFO monitors a 1979 US brokered peace accord between Egypt and Israel, which deployed peacekeepers across the demilitarised Sinai and – to ensure free movement in and out of the Gulf of Aqaba that sits atop Tiran.

Any MFO redeployment from the island requires Egyptian, US and Israeli agreement due to the chequered history and heavy involvement of conflicting country interests. None of those countries, nor the MFO, has publicly discussed when the contingent will leave nor what might follow.

A diplomatic source who has visited Tiran said the MFO had cameras already stationed in place. Should such cameras be kept and operated, it could entail security coordination between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which have no formal ties.

“It was important to Israel that as part of this process there be no compromising the commitment Israel got from Egypt, back with the peace deal, most importantly regarding freedom of shipping,” said Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the United States.

It awaits to be seen how the shift might bring about the highly contentious cost shared by different nations.