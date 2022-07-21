New Baltic Pipe connections

The undersea stretch of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline has been connected to the Danish and Polish land gas transfer infrastructure, Poland’s pipeline operator, Gaz-System announced.

Gaz-System and its Danish counterpart, Energinet, “have carried out a key stage of assembly work on the undersea gas pipeline,” the Polish operator said in a Thursday statement.

Mamy to! Połączyliśmy gazociąg podmorski #BalticPipe z gazociągami lądowymi w obu krajach

📸 z prac nad tzw. złotymi spawami w 🇵🇱 Pogorzelicy i 🇩🇰 Faxe.#FunduszeUE https://t.co/Hag7RXHjAF pic.twitter.com/AFakaAQRmu

— GAZ-SYSTEM (@GAZ_SYSTEM) July 21, 2022

“Today we can confirm that the undersea section of the Baltic Pipe has become, in technical terms, an element of the domestic transmission system,” Gaz-System’s head, Tomasz Stępien, was quoted as saying.

“Thanks to the investment, we have integrated the Polish and Danish gas networks, creating a new corridor for natural gas supplies to Central and Eastern Europe,” he added.

According to the head of Poland’s pipeline operator, the Baltic Pipe project will become operational in line with the current schedule, on October 1.

The new pipeline will pump gas from the Norwegian shelf through Denmark and into Poland. The project is a milestone in Poland’s efforts to become fully independent from Russian gas. Baltic Pipe will be capable of carrying 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year to Poland and 3 bcm from Poland to Denmark.