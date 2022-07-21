Turkey washes its hands over attack on civilians in Iraq

Eight tourists were reported dead and 23 others wounded in a Wednesday attack, possibly a missile strike, on a mountain resort in Iraq’s northern Dohuk province, whose perpetrators remain unknown with the Iraqi government accusing Turkey, which, for its part, has exculpated itself.

The “fierce artillery bombing”, as put by Iraq’s public broadcaster, hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq’s Kurdistan region and Turkey.

Iraq’s government decided in a Wednesday meeting to summon the Iraqi charge d’affaires in Turkey for consultation after accusing Ankara of carrying out the strike, the state news agency INA reported. Baghdad also put on hold the appointment of a new ambassador to Ankara. Moreover, the cabinet asked the Iraqi MFA to summon the Turkish envoy in Baghdad to protest against the attack.

Filing a complaint to the United Nations Security Council is also in Iraq’s plans, INA said.

Jeanine Hennis, the top United Nations envoy to Iraq, and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq condemned the attack in a statement published on Twitter and called for an investigation.

UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok causing civilian casualties pic.twitter.com/niIIusO4T7

— UNAMI (@UNIraq) July 20, 2022

Condemnation of the attack also came from the US State Department.

“The killing of civilians is unacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians,” spokesman Ned Price said.

Turkey washes hands

Turkey has not carried out any attacks targeting civilians in Iraq’s Dohuk province, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday, adding that Iraqi authorities must not fall for this “trap”, as the reports blaming Ankara for the attack were, as he put it, attempts by the PKK to hinder Turkish counter-terrorism efforts.

“We call on the Iraqi government to not make remarks influenced by the heinous terrorist organization’s rhetoric and propaganda, and to engage in cooperation to uncover the perpetrators of this cruel act,” it said, referring to the PKK.

Turkey’s MFA said Ankara was saddened to hear of the casualties in the attack and added that it took maximum care to avoid civilian casualties or damaging historic and cultural sites in its counter-terrorism operations against the outlawed PKK militia and others.

“Turkey is ready to take every step for the truth to come out,” the ministry said.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Mr Çavuşoğlu said the Turkish military operations in Iraq have always been against the outlawed PKK. He went on to add that the attack on Dohuk was also carried out by terrorists.

The Turkish Embassy in Baghdad saw dozens of Iraqis gather outside its premises on Wednesday in protest of the attack. The surroundings became a scene of a clash between the crowd and the police. Meanwhile, in the city of Najaf south of the capital, protesters hung signs calling Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan a “terrorist”.

Turkey carries out airstrikes in northern Iraq with regularity and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards both as terrorist groups.

On January 11, 2021, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior announced the initiation of the Eren Operations named after a 15-year-old boy, Eren Bülbül, who was killed by PKK members on August 11, 2017. The first of the operations called “Eren-1 Tendürek Operation” was designed to eliminate the insurgents in the Mount Tendürek area. As many as 1,071 personnel and 72 operational teams consisting of special forces and village security guard teams participated.

Turkey’s latest operation against the PKK in Northern Iraq is dubbed “Operation Claw-Lock.

Under the lead of Abdullah Öcalan, now in Turkish custody, the PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Over 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused on southeast Turkey where the PKK sought to create an ethnic homeland.