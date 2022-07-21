Education Ministry sees no need to shut down schools this autumn

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Education Ministry has not been considering a scenario where students will have to learn from home this autumn despite rising coronavirus infections, a deputy education minister has said.

Dariusz Piontkowski told the right-wing TV Republika on Thursday “We are not considering such a scenario” and quoted the Health Ministry’s opinion that, “the coronavirus is mutating and now it is a completely new variant, much more benign than the strains that dominated several or a dozen or so months ago.”

Because the government is not planning any additional restrictions for the public, “I can see no reason to consider any option to shut down schools and move to online learning,” Piontkowski said.