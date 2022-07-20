Gierek’s idea of capitalism or Coca-Cola in communist Poland

By “westernising” everyday life, he wanted to convey to Poles: “Be polite, work more, more efficiently. Then you will get sweets.” He could not correct the narrative concerning the Soviet Union, the Warsaw Pact, the Comecon, subordination and Polish history – these were either taboo or mendacious subjects. That’s why he decided to give the public something like the Olympics, namely, Western products – says Prof. Jerzy Eisler, historian, director of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) branch in Warsaw, head of the Department for Research on Polish History after 1945 at the Institute of History of the Polish Academy of Sciences.

TVP WEEKLY: Tuesday 19 July marks the 50th anniversary of the start of Coca-Cola production at the Warsaw Brewery, under American licence. How was this possible when, amongst the countries of the eastern bloc, the drink was considered a symbol of “rotten capitalism”? I guess one can say that it was an irony of fate…

JERZY EISLER: Indeed, Coca-Cola was a symbol of “American imperialism”. Perhaps even bigger than General Electric or Ford. I remember that as a 14-year-old boy, returning with my father from Western Europe, I bought a bottle of coke in Vienna. I wanted to treat my mother and loved ones to this almost sacred drink. Today I can laugh about it, but at the time everyone wanted to try it. Although it was difficult to form an opinion about its taste after drinking the contents of a small jar or even a vodka glass…

A vodka glass?

I had one bottle of Coca-Cola, and I wanted to lavish it on at least a few people. So they got the drink not in proper glassware, but in whatever we had.

This was before production started in Poland.

Yes, in the West, too, Coca-Cola was extremely popular. In France, for example, where it appeared just after the Second World War, it was so successful that wine producers in the Bordeaux region began to fear that the French would abandon their famous, very good wines in favour of coke.

Why did the communist authorities decide in the 1970s to launch production of a drink that was a symbol of “American imperialism”?

One of the ideas of Edward Gierek and his advisors was the “westernisation” of Poland (the People’s Republic of Poland, PRL) i.e. copying certain elements of life from Western societies of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Buying licences from Coca-Cola, and soon from PepsiCo, was part of this concept. Although these licences were not bought for the whole of Poland. There was Coca-Cola in some provinces and Pepsi-Cola in others. These were symbols of the American way of life.

Read the whole article here.

– Translated by jz