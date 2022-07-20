World News 20.07

Europe is bracing for energy shortages as it tries to wean off Russian resources, only two remain in the race for the Tory leadership and the post of next UK PM, and wildfires continue to ravage Europe. This and much more are in the Wednesday edition of World News.

Blackout in Europe?

The European Commission has published an emergency plan and proposed a voluntary 15 per cent reduction in gas consumption by member states. Brussels aims for the reduction to start next month and last until the end of March.

Sanctions sans controversies

The European Commission announced a new package of sanctions on Russia. However, the new package will not ban nor limit energy imports from the country. Some diplomats are arguing that EU officials want to delay the debate on the most controversial sanctions to… go on holiday.

Ukrainian counteroffensive

TVP World’s correspondent Krzysztof Panek reported from Donbas, where the Russian offensive is making little gains on the ground. However, the Russian bombardment of the region is intensifying.

Russian atrocities

Not a day goes by without Ukrainian civilians becoming victims of Russian aggression. On July 20, a 13-year-old boy was killed by a Russian missile in Kharkiv’s Saltivka district. TVP World’s correspondent Marcin Nowak was at the scene of this tragedy.

Russia-Turkey talks in Tehran

The capital of Iran, Tehran, became a venue of the Russo-Turk-Iranian trilateral summit. Both Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Teheran where they engaged in a series of meetings, discussing grain shortages and the Syrian predicament.

The race for No. 10 is on

TVP World’s correspondent in London, Klaudia Czerwińska reported from London, where the Conservative Party’s MPs voted in another round of Tory leader elections. The two remaining candidates will continue in the final stage of the voting for the position of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister.

New Sri Lankan President

A breakthrough has been achieved in Sri Lanka, as the country’s lawmakers voted in favour of electing Ranil Wickremesinghe, who previously served as acting president and prime minister, as president. After days of protests, many Sri Lankan people look to the decision with hopes that the new leadership will be able to fix the country’s many economic problems.

Europe on fire

Wildfires continue to ravage the European continent as the heatwave bears down on Western Europe. Authorities are struggling to respond to the damages and situation caused by the scorching weather, which will have very far-reaching consequences.

Lewandowski joins Barcelona

One of the world’s top football players, Robert Lewandowski, has officially completed his move to FC Barcelona in one of the biggest transfers of this summer. The Polish superstar spent the last 8 years in Bayern Munich and has now joined his new colleagues for pre-season training in the United States.

Culture centre in Lithuania

This year, three cities in Europe hold the title of European Capital of Culture for one year, one of them is Kaunas. Dozens of festivals, exhibitions, events, and concerts will take place in Kaunas over the next six months. TVP world’s correspondent Gabriela Jankauskaitė reported from Lithuania’s second-largest city.

White-red-white contest

An art contest to choose the best poster on the topic of the Belarusian fight for democracy is being organized in Poland. However, artists from all over the world are invited to participate.

World News’ guest

TVP World’s correspondent Krzysztof Panek had also a chance to talk about the situation in the Donbas region with the head of the military administration of Kramatorsk. Oleksandr Goncharenko.