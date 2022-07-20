Clash of civilizations – the Second Polish Republic against Soviet influence, Catholicism against paganism

That’s the past. Communism perished, the Soviet Union fell apart, and Poland’s society and borders have fundamentally changed. Between the Oder and the Bug there are no national tensions like those that troubled the Second Polish Republic. Some matters are still current though.

The interwar period is a source of unending inspiration for contemporary writers. This also concerns the political situation of the Second Republic. It’s enough to mention the novel King (Król) by Szczepan Twardoch from 2016, set against the backdrop of the antagonisms dividing Polish Socialist Party members and National Democrats.

The action of the book The Son of the Marshes (Syn Bagien) by Paweł Rzewuski also takes place in the Second Republic. This is the prose debut of this philosopher and historian who was earlier a non-fiction author. Besides The Son of the Marshe/i>, he has three titles to his credit. These are: Warsaw, City of Sin: Prostitution in the Second Polish Republic (Warszawa – miasto grzechu: Prostytucja w II RP),