Polish energy commissioner fired

Piotr Naimski, Poland’s commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure, has been dismissed, the government spokesman has confirmed to PAP.

“I’m using this format to inform you that as of July 20 I received a note of dismissal from the post of Government Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure and Secretary of State at the Prime Minister’s Office,” Naimski wrote. “In an oral explanation, I was told that I’m unfit for cooperation and that I ‘block everything’.”

Piotr Mueller, the government spokesman, told PAP: “I can confirm, Minister Naimski has ceased serving his function.”

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, thanked Naimski for his work.

“Piotr Naimski has been known for years as one of the top energy specialists in Poland,” Morawiecki wrote on social media. “The Baltic Pipe (Norway-Poland gas pipeline – PAP) is his legacy. Today he’s ending his mission in the government. I would like to thank him for his work and involvement.”

Poland is facing a looming energy crisis after it banned imports of Russian coal as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has also turned off the gas tap on Poland, but the country has already secured the bulk of its gas needs through imports to its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal on the Baltic Sea and is also expected to open a new gas pipeline, the Baltic Pipe, connecting Poland with gas deposits on the Norwegian shelf. The government has also ordered domestic mines to increase coal extraction and offered subsidies to households which use coal as their main source of heating.