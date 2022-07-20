Poland’s Senate okays Nato access for Sweden, Finland

Bartłomiej Zborowski/PAP

The Senate, the upper house of the Polish parliament, on Wednesday unanimously passed acts empowering the president to ratify Sweden’s and Finland’s Nato accession.

The legislation was passed by the lower house, the Sejm, on July 7.

In mid-May Sweden and Finland moved for admission to Nato in the aftermath of Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Nato has invited both countries to join.

New membership in the Alliance must be approved by all 30 current member states.