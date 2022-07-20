Poland reports 12,762 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths between July 14-20

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 12,762 confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 deaths between July 14-20 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,038,893 cases have been confirmed and 116,486 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 54,655,408 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,521,808 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 11,979,823 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.