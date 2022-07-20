Poland’s manufacturing rises y/y in June – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 10.4 percent year on year in June 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.

Month on month, industrial output decreased by 0.3 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected June’s manufacturing to grow by 11.2 percent year on year and by 0.9 percent month on month.

Seasonally adjusted industrial production went up by 10.5 percent year on year and declined by 0.9 percent month on month in June.

Manufacturing prices increased by 25.6 percent year on year in June and by 1.6 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected May’s producer prices to rise by 25.0 percent year on year and by 1.0 percent month on month.