Katowice handed title of European City of Science 2024

During the EuroScience Open Forum (ESOF) 2022 conference in Leiden, central Netherlands, the official ceremony of handing over the title of European City of Science (EMN) 2024 to Katowice took place on Saturday.

“This award is as prestigious as the title of European Capital of Culture or the right to host the Olympics,” Professor Ryszard Koziołek, rector of the University of Silesia, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The decision to choose Katowice was announced in December 2021, but the official presentation of the title took place yesterday during a conference dedicated to scientific research and innovation that is crucial for the future of the world.

At #ESOF2022 Closing Ceremony, ESOF 2024 Champion, Anna Budzanowsksa, introduces Katowice and her team for organising the next ESOF. pic.twitter.com/kjp8snST7p

— Brian Cahill (@b_p_cahill) July 16, 2022

“Katowice received this award thanks to the joint efforts of the city authorities and the academic community,” Prof. Koziołek said, emphasising that the awarding of the title is a consequence of the city, the University of Silesia and other Katowice universities being recognised as experienced co-organisers and hosts of global events.

“We are not opening the champagne yet, because we know that a huge amount of work is ahead of us,” Marcin Krupa, Katowice Mayor, said as he received the symbolic key, which is the symbol of the EMN, from the Mayor of Leiden, the European City of Science 2022.

Along with the title, Katowice was also awarded the right to organise the EuroScience Open Forum in 2024. As the city authorities declared, ESOF Katowice 2024 will be one of the most prestigious science and technology events in the world and the biggest authorities in the field of science will come to the Silesian capital.

“The capital of Upper Silesia, for years associated mainly with mines and steelworks, is today undergoing a transformation and its new industry is science. The symbolic choice of Katowice proves that the most important development challenges are hidden in the innovative potential of this region” Dr Anna Budzanowska, Katowice Mayor’s Plenipotentiary for the European Science Capital Katowice 2024, told PAP.

The title has been awarded every two years since 2004 by the European Association for the Advancement of Science and Technology and before Katowice, Barcelona, Dublin, Stockholm and Leida, among others, have received it. Katowice is the first city from Central and Eastern Europe to be awarded the title.