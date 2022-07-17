Pole wins world hammer throw title

Fajdek's winning throw checked in at 81.98 metres.

Poland’s Paweł Fajdek is the new hammer throw world champion after winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, while another Pole, Wojciech Nowicki, came away with a silver medal.

Fajdek’s winning throw checked in at 81.98 metres; Nowicki threw 81.03 metres.

Third was Norwegian Eivind Henriksen.