Pole wins world hammer throw title

Robert Ghement/PAP/EPA
Poland’s Paweł Fajdek is the new hammer throw world champion after winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, while another Pole, Wojciech Nowicki, came away with a silver medal.
Fajdek’s winning throw checked in at 81.98 metres; Nowicki threw 81.03 metres.
Third was Norwegian Eivind Henriksen.
