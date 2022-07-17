Protesters in Turkey demand release of jailed journalists

Unions and journalists’ associations gathered in Istanbul on Saturday to demand the urgent release of 16 Kurdish journalists who were arrested on June 16 for the alleged spreading of “terrorist propaganda.”

Faruk Eren, head of Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Turkey (DISK), said it is not coincidental that journalists are sent to jail and a “censorship bill” is tabled at a time when the country approaches elections.

“Freedom of the press and freedom of expression is about to be destroyed. Turkey is in the process of an election. Elections will be held in a year at the latest. Just before the elections, they brought a bill to the agenda of the parliament. We consider this bill as a kind of censorship bill,” he told AFP.

“We continue to report news, we try to inform the public about the facts. But there is not much that journalists can do in that respect anymore, they will just do their jobs. It is society itself that must protect its right to information, protect freedom of the press and freedom of expression, and protect journalists. Only then can we live in a truly democratic country,” the man pointed out.

Today @Disk_Basin_is & @DFGDernegi were on protest in Istanbul for 16 Kurdish journalist who have been jailed for a month now. Our colleagues needed is to be there, so were we. Solidarity matters. #JournalismIsNotACrime#GazetecileriSerbestBırakın

📷 Erdogan Alayumat pic.twitter.com/27RV66BY9E

— Eylul Deniz (@eyluldenizjourn) July 16, 2022

As Diren Yurtsever, journalist and representative member of the Dicle Firat Journalists’ Association said, “the letters they [imprisoned journalists] intended to send from prison to convey their thoughts to the public… were restricted, more precisely, these letters were prevented as the prison authorities labelled them as ‘objectionable’.”

“We are here to say that we are not afraid… because this tradition of free media is 30 years old. As the bearers of this tradition, we were on this line when our newspapers were bombed, when our friends were murdered, when our newspapers were shut down, and we are still on the same line today. We will continue to stand on this line, we will keep on struggling,” she stressed.

On June 16, a Turkish court imprisoned pending trial 16 Kurdish journalists and media workers who were accused of spreading terrorist propaganda. As stated by the Committee to Protect Journalists, the country has jailed more reporters than most other countries over the last decade.