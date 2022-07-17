Hammer throw: Fajdek wins fifth straight world gold, says he ‘wants more’

Poland’s Paweł Fajdek produced the best throw of the year to secure an astonishing fifth successive World Championships hammer throw title on Saturday but said his success had left him hungry for more.

Olympic champion and compatriot Wojciech Nowicki briefly held the lead after his third attempt but could only move one place up the podium from his three previous world bronze medals, while Norwegian Eivind Henriksen took bronze this time.

A stoney-faced Fajdek had a disappointing first throw but ran away with the competition on the third try, letting out a roar as he hit a mark of 81.98 metres.

Five consecutive world titles 🖐️@Pawel_Fajdek 🇵🇱 strikes world hammer gold again with a world-leading throw of 81.98m!

Wojciech Nowicki 🇵🇱 takes silver in 81.03m. #WorldAthleticsChamps @PZLANews pic.twitter.com/gA0VZdv4AH

— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 16, 2022

Peaking when it counted, he had not produced a throw further than 81 metres this year before coming to Hayward Field.

“This was the competition which matters the most this year so I am glad that the major gold is in my hand for the fifth time,” Fajdek said.

He is only the second athlete to win five back-to-back world golds, after pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, who ultimately went on to win six successive titles.

The Pole said his mission was to attack Bubka’s mark. “I want more! My goal is seven titles, I like to be the first, and no one has ever accomplished that yet.”

Pawel Fajdek wins fifth consecutive world hammer throw title

READ: https://t.co/pjhFGQRzwX#PawelFajdek #WCHOregon22 #WCHOregon2022 pic.twitter.com/FObzMPdnEJ

— TOI Sports (@toisports) July 17, 2022

He told reporters that it also proved Poland was the true powerhouse in the event – a year after Anita Włodarczyk collected her third Olympic gold on the women’s side.

“The hammer throw is the event which fits us the most,” he said. “We have learned during all these years and that is the recipe of the Polish success in this event.”