Ukrainian plane with eight on board crashes in Greece

State TV ERT reported that an Antonov An-12 aircraft owned by a Ukrainian company, crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece while flying from Serbia to Jordan.

Prior to the crash, the pilot had requested an emergency landing due to an engine problem but the aircraft’s signal was lost. The fire brigade could not confirm the type of aircraft but said there were initial reports that eight people were on board.

A cargo aircraft An-12BK owned by a Ukrainian company crashed in Greece while flying from Serbia to Jordan.

The crew declared an emergency due to an engine fire. Images captured by witnesses show how the aircraft hit the ground. pic.twitter.com/0ZjeT0nQ6J

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 17, 2022

The statement issued by the brigade said that it had deployed 15 firefighters and seven engines to put out the blaze that broke out after the crash. More rescuers were on their way, while the police cordoned off the crash site near the village of Paleohori in Kavala.

It was not clear what the aircraft’s cargo was but the special disaster response unit was also investigating the scene.

“We are treating the cargo as dangerous material,” said a fire brigade official.