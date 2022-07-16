Industry in Donetsk ‘no longer active’: Ukrainian official for TVP World

Actually, the industry is no longer active in this region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, told TVP World, describing the current state of events in the area.

As he pointed out, some 50 per cent of the region’s metallurgical industry has been destroyed, including its largest enterprises such as Azovstal.

“About 25 per cent of the enterprises in the areas controlled by the Ukrainian government are operational, however, idled, because of the military operations,” he added.

Asked how long it would take to rebuild the industry, he answered that it is impossible to assess when considering the metallurgical one, adding that when it comes to the chemical industry, getting it up and running again would take approximately one year.