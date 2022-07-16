World News 16.07

An advisor to Ukraine’s president has voiced his opinion on Germany’s actions regarding European sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has reiterated the commitment of his administration to remain an important player in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy’s advisor on Germany

An advisor to Ukraine’s president has voiced his opinion on Germany’s actions regarding European sanctions on Russia. In Saturday’s edition of the “die Welt” newspaper, Alexander Rodnyansky spoke on the controversy regarding the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, with the Russian threat of energy blackmail still looming above Europe despite the recent decision to return the turbine for the pipeline from Canada.

Biden’s Middle Eastern gambit

As President Joe Biden’s tour of the Middle East reached its conclusion, the US leader has reiterated the commitment of his administration to remain an important player in the region. One of the most crucial aims of the President’s visit was to seek a reset in relations with Saudi Arabia at a time of numerous global challenges.

Polish-Estonian cooperation

Just a few months after its national launch, TVP World established a presence in Estonia. Sharing a unique perspective about regional and global issues is just one of the benefits the new move will bring, with the Baltic States being of immense importance for the culture, economy and security of Central and Eastern Europe.

Sri Lanka in crisis

Governments across the globe are beginning to feel the strain of the current economic woes, with some countries struggling to make ends meet as record-high inflation rates continue to skyrocket. With essential products slowly gaining the status of luxury goods, some nations, such as Sri Lanka, appear to be fighting a losing battle.

Europe burns

Wildfires continue to mercilessly scorch the European continent as the heatwave is bearing down on several countries. France, Portugal and Spain in particular have been affected by the searing heat, with authorities carrying out extensive evacuation and rescue efforts to protect the local population.

Drug lord captured

Infamous Mexican drug lord Caro Quintero has been apprehended by law enforcement agents in a major military operation. Quintero was among the FBI’s ten most wanted criminals, responsible, among other things, for the murder of a DEA agent in the 1980s.

Grunwald Battle reenactment

Friday marked the 612th anniversary of the historic Battle of Grunwald. In 1410, by joint efforts the Kingdom of Poland and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania defeated the German Teutonic Order, changing the course of history. Nearly two thousand reenactors in medieval costumes took part in the event’s reenactment.

Lewandowski to join FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona fans have finally received the long-awaited news – Polish football superstar Robert Lewandowski is leaving Bayern Munich to join their club for a fee of around EUR 50 mln. The transfer has been officially confirmed, with the legendary striker set to begin an exciting new chapter in his career.