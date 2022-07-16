Thousands reenact historic Battle of Grunwald

Friday marked the 612th anniversary of the historic Battle of Grunwald. In 1410, by joint efforts the Kingdom of Poland and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania defeated the German Teutonic Order, changing the course of history. Nearly two thousand reenactors in medieval costumes took part in the event’s reenactment.

Every year, except for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, on the exact fields in Grunwald, northern Poland, where the battle took place, an event called “Days of the Grunwald” is being held.

In 1410, Teutonic Order Knights was defeated by the Polish-Lithuanian army. Despite not resolving the political tensions between the Polish-Lithuanian and the German Teutonic Order, the battle went down in history as one of the most important victories of Poland. The victory allowed Poland to take back the Baltic coast and later unite with the Great Duchy of Lithuania in a newly formed Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

First hosted in 1998, the staging has been going for 25 years now and is attracting thousands of people from all over Europe. Thanks to their involvement the event is capable of holding tens of thousands of tourists coming to see the show. The high point of the event is the staging of the battle performed by nearly 2 thousand reenactors.

Besides the main attraction of the event, the gathered people can visit a local museum devoted to the battle of Grunwald, as well as the German Teutonic Order’s castle in Olsztynek from the 14th century.