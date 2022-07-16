Russia should accept its responsibility over MH17 shot down: EU’s Borrell

On the eve of the eighth anniversary of the Malaysian airline passenger plane shot down over Donbas, EU foreign minister Josep Borrell called on Russia on behalf of the EU to accept its responsibility for the incident.

“On July 17, we will commemorate the eighth anniversary of the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines MH17, which killed 298 people from 17 countries. The European Union continues to feel deep sympathy for all those who have lost their loved ones. The European Union reiterates its full support for all efforts to find the truth and to bring justice to the 298 victims of the MH17 plane shot down […] bringing those responsible to justice, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2166,” the statement says.

“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is a painful reminder of what happened eight years ago to the 298 people on board Flight MH17 and it strengthens the need to establish accountability. Recalling its previous statements, the European Union takes note of all legal proceedings that are taking place in this regard and expects Russia to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with efforts to establish accountability,” Borrell said.

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 (flight number MH17) airliner was shot down by a Buk M1 guided surface-to-air missile from launcher No. 332 belonging to the 53rd Kursk Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The event took place in the Donbas airspace.