Most Poles in favour of stronger EU member states

In a SW Research survey published by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper on Saturday, 38.1 per cent of respondents said the Polish government should advocate for more power in the decision-making processes of EU member states within the EU.

A smaller group, 26 per cent, believe that the government should work to increase the competencies of the EU authorities.





Another group of 26.4 per cent, have no opinion on what policy the government should choose as prefered in the further development of the European Union.





SW Research surveyed a sample of 800 online respondents from July 12 to July 13, 2022.