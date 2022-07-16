Italy sets record in breaking EU law: Politico

Italy is the undisputed record holder when it comes to breaking EU law, according to an analysis prepared on Saturday by Politico. The European Commission has launched the infringement procedure against this country 1,375 times in the last 10 years.

According to Politico’s calculations, the European Commission initiates 68.8 different infringement procedures against Italy annually. Greece is second in this ranking with 62.6, and third – Portugal (59.3). In this statistic, Poland is not entering the first ten in the number of procedures started per year. Poland stays behind countries such as Belgium, Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Romania.





Most of the infringement procedures launched by the European Commission since 2002 are connected to issues related to internal market regulation, industry activity and entrepreneurship – 4848. Health and food safety comes second – 3694. The third position goes to the environmental protection issues (3550).