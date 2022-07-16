Bayern agrees to transfer Lewandowski to FC Barcelona

The transfer of FIFA’s Best 2021 Football Player award winner Robert Lewandowski from Bayern to FC Barcelona is now close to done as the Munich football club gave verbal approval of an increased offer worth EUR 45 mln plus a bonus of EUR 5 mln for the 33-year-old forward, media outlets and football pundits have said.

Mr Lewanodwski is now set to complete the move arriving in Barcelona on Saturday (July 16), according to Spanish sports daily Marca. The Polish footballer will sign his three-year contract there and then travel to the US to join the team’s preseason.

The news of Bayern giving the green light was spread, among others, by Fabrizio Romano, a sports journalist renowned for his keen expertise and credibility.

Although Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain sought to obtain the Polish striker for themselves, Mr Lewandowski never really considered any other scenario than moving to Camp Nou.

Mr Lewandowski has scored a staggering 238 goals in 253 games ever since he joined Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. Among his achievements are eight league titles and one Champions League trophy won while playing with Bayern, as well as setting a new Bundesliga scoring record in 2020-21 with 41 goals.

Now the king of strikers will strengthen Barcelona’s ranks ahead of the next Joan Gamper Trophy. The tournament will see Barcelona play at its home Camp Nou against Mexican team Pumas UNAM on August 7.