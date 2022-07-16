LIVE: 143rd day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

As the war rages on, the EU passed another package of sanctions to curb Russia’s expansionary ambitions. It bans the importation of Russian gold and reinforces the control over the export of advanced technologies and goods that can be possibly used in more than one way, e.g., to support the war effort in Ukraine. The sanctions will now have to be approved by the member states represented in the European Council.

07:38 CEST

As a result of a missile strike on the #Dnipro City, which was carried out at night by the #Russian occupiers, three people were killed and 15 more wounded, reports the head of the regional administration Valentin Reznichenko. pic.twitter.com/8dZefMJP43

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 16, 2022

07:27 CEST

⚡️Russian missile hits warehouse in Odesa.

Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Oblast’s military administration, said via Telegram that Russian missile hit a warehouse in port city of Odesa early on July 16. No one was injured as a result of attack.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 16, 2022 script>

07:20 CEST

#Russian forces are likely emerging from their operational pause, launching ground assaults north of #Slovyansk, southeast of #Siversk, around #Bakhmut, and southwest of #Donetsk city.

Read the full report from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats: https://t.co/uwpRqvvgfk pic.twitter.com/QJ9jpY7QVd

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 16, 2022

07:18 CEST

#Kramatorsk yesterday. #Russian occupiers hit the very center of the city. The video shows that the shell did not detonate immediately. pic.twitter.com/fb3mDOB2ME

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 16, 2022