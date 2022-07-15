Ruling party leader denies PM replacement rumours

Paweł Supernak/PAP

There is no truth in media rumours about the planned replacement of Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Poland’s main ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), said on Friday.

“There’s not a grain of truth in media reports about Mateusz Morawiecki’s supposed replacement by deputy prime minister and minister of defence Mariusz Błaszczak on the prime minister’s chair,” Kaczyński said at a political rally in Płock, central Poland.

Earlier this week the Wirtualna Polska portal wrote that a group of PiS politicians around Jacek Sasin, a deputy prime minister and the current state assets minister, wants Morawiecki’s dismissal and replacement by Błaszczak by the end of this year.