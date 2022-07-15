World News 15.07

This special edition of World News was broadcast from Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, to celebrate TVP World recently becoming available in the country.

Estonia forms new cabinet

“First thing we have to do is dealing with our neighbour, Russia,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kalla said only minutes after she managed to form a new coalition in the Parliament. The new government will start its work on Monday. TVP World’s correspondent, Gabriela Jankauskaite, reported on the formation of the new cabinet from Tallinn and interviewed one of the Estonian MPs.

Situation of civilians in Donbas

TVP World’s war correspondent, Krzysztof Panek is only a couple of kilometres away from the frontline, and as he is closely watching Ukraine’s heroic fight against the Russian aggressor, he also looked into the situation of those living right next to the battlefield.

Vilnius Moscow House

The controversial Moscow House building in Vilnius has been targeted by artists from Lithuania, Estonia, and Ukraine. Now the unfinished building is greeting passers-by with a huge mural of a Ukrainian volunteer. TVP World’s correspondent Jevgeniy Rusakov reported from the capital of Lithuania.

Suwałki Gap

It took the Russian aggression against Ukraine for the whole world to start talking about the Suwałki Gap. This scrap of the land of strategic importance might be the first point of contact in case of Russia’s aggression against NATO. TVP World’s correspondent Marek Steele-Zieliński reported from the spot.

POTUS visit to Middle East

Joe Biden finished his visit to Israel and now made his way for a technical meeting with Prince Salman of the House of Saud. The United States President’s visit to Israel has been dominated by the rhetoric of building bridges between Palestine and Israel.

Italian political scene in turmoil

Italy has plunged into political chaos following Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s attempt to resign. While the head of the government prepares to address the parliament at the president’s request, experts say early elections are unlikely to take place.

Race for Tory leadership

The rivalry for the seat of the British Prime Minister continues and the temperature within the conservative party is rising to boiling point quickly. This time it is backers of Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt who are at loggerheads with each other in support of their candidates.

Battle of Grunwald commemorations

One event is especially worth mentioning in a special edition dedicated to the Baltic States: on 15 July 612 years ago the battle of Grunwald took place. A battle that not only resulted in a victory of Polish-Lithuanian troops against the German Teutonic Order but also changed the course of history.

TVP World in Estonia

TVP World is expanding into new markets and is available free-to-air in Estonia since late June. Mateusz Matyszkowicz, Member of TVP’s Managing Board, and Filip Styczyński, TVP World’s Director and Editor in Chief, met with Estonian governmental officials and representatives of Estonia’s public broadcaster to discuss the frames of further Polish-Estonian co-operation.

World News’ guest

TVP World interviewed Mateusz Matyszkowicz, a Member of TVP’s Managing Board, about the importance of the news channel’s expansion in the region.