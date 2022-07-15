Pulse of Culture 15.07

This edition of Pulse of Culture highlighted the integration of Polish and Estonian broadcasters, Poland’s English news programme TVP World is now free to air in Estonia and will be bringing the audience’s news from Poland, as well as serving as a channel for information from the Baltic country to be broadcasted across the globe.

POLONIKA, National Institute of Polish Cultural Heritage Abroad in cooperation with the Polish Social & Cultural Association worked together to curate an exhibition in London featuring waterworks from Tytus Brzozowski titled “12 cities,” the artworks consists of landscapes of cities around the world, mixing traditional architecture with modernized style paintings.

The programme then turned the spotlight to Lithuania, showing the great works of the artist Gitenis Umbrasas from Lithuania, including the “Banks of Love” in Vilnius that has moved to another location due to the construction at its original spot.

Returning after 2 years of the pandemic, the fourteenth Positivus festival returns once again to the greenest oasis of Riga, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry such as Lucavsala. Megan Thee Stallion, Jamie xx, Caribou, SoFaygo, Yves Tumor & Its Band, Asaf Avidan. In addition to wonderful live music performances, festival visitors also were able to enjoy screenings of cinema classics, experience the new area Silent Disco, as well as other exciting activities at the festival venue.

Jarocin Festival, another notable event featuring rock music, and has been one of the biggest festivals of its kind since the 1970s, was held once again. Inviting rock bands of the highest calibre from across the world.